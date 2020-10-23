http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PEu_UewyYqI/

During CNN’s coverage of Thursday’s presidential debate, CNN reporter Daniel Dale stated that “it’s just false for Biden to say that he never said he opposed fracking.”

Dale said, “So, in this case, Trump is correct. Biden did make anti-fracking comments during the Democratic primary in 2019 and 2020, and Trump was not lying.”

After playing a clip of Biden during one of the debates, Dale added that while Biden didn’t explicitly say that he opposed fracking, he “clearly was at least very strongly suggesting that he was an opponent. Now the thing about this, the nuance here, is that was never Biden’s actual policy position. So, we had this weird, semi-comical cycle during the primary where Biden would make these broad anti-fracking comments, and then his campaign spokespeople would have to say, no, no, that’s not his actual plan, his actual plan, as it is today, is a ban on new leases for oil and gas on public land only. So, Biden is not actually proposing a complete fracking ban, but it’s just false for Biden to say that he never said he opposed fracking.”

Dale further stated that while there were “some flat false claims” by Biden, like his claims on fracking, there was an “avalanche” of falsehoods from President Trump.

