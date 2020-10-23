https://www.dailywire.com/news/debate-moderator-welker-earns-mixed-reviews-gets-trump-compliment-mid-debate

NBC News journalist Kristen Welker earned mixed reviews for her performance moderating the second and final presidential debate on Thursday.

The general consensus was that Welker was far fairer — especially early on in the debate — than past debate moderators have been, though she was hit for showing a pro-Biden bias in the framing of several questions, as well as some inconsistent interrupting.

Notably, at one point in the midst of the debate, President Donald Trump offered Welker a compliment for treating him fairly, a true rarity for Trump when it comes to the mainstream media. “So far, I respect very much the way you’re handling this, I have to say,” POTUS told her.

The Commission on Presidential Debates’ new rule allowed a “mute” button on Biden and Trump’s mics for their first two-minute responses, a change many credited as helpful for meaningful discourse.

Many politicos quickly reacted to Welker’s performance online.

For example, journalist Yashar Ali commented, “[Kristen Welker] had an impossible task tonight and she did a fantastic job. The best debate moderator in the last two cycles. A) Muting was only for the two minute answer section B) Blame the debate commission for the fact-checking…that is their directive [regarding] moderators.”

. @kwelkernbc had an impossible task tonight and she did a fantastic job. The best debate moderator in the last two cycles. A) Muting was only for the two minute answer section B) Blame the debate commission for the fact-checking…that is their directive re moderators — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2020

Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles said, “This moderator was tougher on Trump than she was on Biden, but on the whole she was pretty good,” adding, “Credit where credit’s due: [Kristen Welker] went easier on Biden and tougher on Trump, but overall she did a good job. Much better than Chris Wallace!”

This moderator was tougher on Trump than she was on Biden, but on the whole she was pretty good. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 23, 2020

Credit where credit’s due: @kwelkernbc went easier on Biden and tougher on Trump, but overall she did a good job. Much better than Chris Wallace! — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 23, 2020

“Kristen Welker deserves a lot of praise for how she moderated that debate tonight. She kept order, asked pertinent follow-up questions, and didn’t make it about herself,” assessed Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey.

Kristen Welker deserves a lot of praise for how she moderated that debate tonight. She kept order, asked pertinent follow-up questions, and didn’t make it about herself. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 23, 2020

Daily Wire podcast host and Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro earlier in the debate praised Welker for her “excellent” performance thus far. But as the night progressed, Shapiro pointed out biased question framing.

“Welker overall doing an excellent job thus far,” he wrote.

Welker overall doing an excellent job thus far. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

Shapiro later highlighted, “Welker should not have cut Trump off on the China allegations. That’s absurd,” and commenting another time, “Welker’s question here — bringing up every gross Trump comment and tweet — will absolutely not be mirrored by a question on Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ nonsense, I’m sure.”

Welker should not have cut Trump off on the China allegations. That’s absurd. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

Welker’s question here — bringing up every gross Trump comment and tweet — will absolutely not be mirrored by a question on Biden’s “you ain’t black” nonsense, I’m sure. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

“Why does Welker constantly interrupt Trump but not Biden?” questioned Marc Thiessen.

Why does Welker constantly interrupt Trump but not Biden? — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 23, 2020

“Moderator talks over Trump when Biden gets in trouble, then gives Biden time to respond to what we couldn’t hear Trump say because she was talking over him,” observed Andy McCarthy.

Moderator talks over Trump when Biden gets in trouble, then gives Biden time to respond to what we couldn’t hear Trump say because she was talking over him. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 23, 2020

“Welker again cuts Trump off when he starts talking about Biden’s foreign scandal and then asks Biden to respond,” noted Katie Pavlich mid-debate.

Welker again cuts Trump off when he starts talking about Biden’s foreign scandal and then asks Biden to respond — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2020

Daily Wire podcast host Andrew Klavan posted early in the debate, “The moderator is being really fair. We should mention this. She’s asked Trump tough questions and Biden tough questions. That’s the way it ought to be.”

The moderator is being really fair. We should mention this. She’s asked Trump tough questions and Biden tough questions. That’s the way it ought to be. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 23, 2020

