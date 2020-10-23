https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/debate-recap-joe-biden-denies-said-ban-fracking-promises-end-entire-oil-industry/

Last night was a disaster for Joe Biden and Democrats.

Joe’s collapse will affect the Democrat Party’s plans to steal close races with absentee and mail-in ballots.

Here are two points that significantly hurt China Joe’s chances in the November election.

1.) Joe Biden claimed he never said he was going to “ban fracking.”

He told Trump to look it up.

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Trump did just that.

2.) Joe Biden then claimed he would end the oil industry entirely — not just fracking.

Because the world only has 10 years.

[embedded content]

Joe is a perfect representative of today’s Democrat Party.

Biden denied saying he’d end fracking… …and then said he’d end the ENTIRE U.S. OIL INDUSTRY?#Debates2020 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

