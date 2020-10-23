https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/delta-adds-460-passengers-refused-masks-no-fly-list/

(NBC NEWS) Over 400 passenger won’t be flying Delta anytime soon as a result of their alleged refusal to wear face masks during flights, according to an internal memo obtained by NBC News.

In a letter to Delta employees Thursday, CEO Ed Bastian said that 460 customers who refused to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic were added to the airline’s “no-fly list.”

“Wearing a mask is among the simplest and most effective actions we can take to reduce transmission, which is why Delta has long required them for our customers and our people,” Bastian wrote as he announced the bans, encouraging staff to view two internal videos about their effectiveness.

