https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-use-pseudonym-peter-henderson-trading-emails-son-hunter/

According to an exclusive report by The National Pulse, it appears Joe Biden was using the pseudonym “Peter Henderson” in his email exchanges with his family.

The National Pulse pointed out that “Peter Henderson” is the name of a KGB mole that infiltrated the US government in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series.

Via The National Pulse:

While Biden – or “the big guy” – has his real name attached to his private account for some time, it changed around early 2016, going from “Joseph Biden” to “Peter Henderson” in Hunter’s e-mails. TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO) It is unclear whether this change was on Hunter’s end (on his devices) or on Joe’s, but Peter Henderson’s e-mails included messages such as “Keep in touch, Love Dad” and shared links – often about Hillary Clinton. In Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series, “Peter Henderson” is the name of a KGB mole that infiltrated the United States government.

According to Hunter associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, “the Big Guy” AKA “the chairman” referred to in Hunter’s emails is also Joe Biden.

Despite the Biden campaign’s efforts to dismiss Hunter’s emails as Russian disinformation, the FBI confirmed it is in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

