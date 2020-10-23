https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/DOJ-incarceration-Blacks-Hispanics/2020/10/23/id/993553

The U.S. imprisonment rate has reportedly dropped to its lowest level since 1995, led by a steep decline in the percentage of Blacks and Hispanics jailed over the last decade.

The Washington Examiner, citing a new Department of Justice Department headcount, found that the imprisonment of Blacks is the lowest in 31 years and is down 24% for Hispanics.

”Across the decade from 2009 to 2019, the imprisonment rate fell 29% among Black residents, 24% among Hispanic residents and 12% among white residents,” stated the report, posted by The Washington Times.

”In 2019, the imprisonment rate of black residents was the lowest it has been in 30 years, since 1989.”

The report added that at the end of 2019, there were 1,096 sentenced Black prisoners per 100,000 Black residents, 525 sentenced Hispanic prisoners per 100,000 Hispanic residents and 214 sentenced white prisoners per 100,000 white residents in the United States, the news outlet reported,

”Among sentenced state prisoners at year-end 2018,” the most recent data available, ”a larger percentage of Black (62%) and Hispanic (62%) prisoners than white prisoners (48%) were serving time for a violent offense,” according to the DOJ data, the news outlet reported.

The report did not cite any reasons for the drop.

On Dec. 21, 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law the First Step Act, a bipartisan effort to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also creating mechanisms to maintain public safety.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

