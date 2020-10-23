https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/23/dont-mention-joe-being-involved-bombshell-texts-show-effort-to-hide-joe-bidens-involvement-in-hunters-business-deals/

Explosive texts from a Biden family business associate discuss how to conceal the involvement of former Vice President Joe Biden in a deal being planned with a Chinese Communist government-linked firm. Biden has repeatedly claimed that he knew nothing about any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business activities.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when you are face to face,” reads a text from Hunter Biden’s business partner to another business associate. The two are discussing putting together a deal between SinoHawk, which was a Biden family company reportedly named in part for China and in part for Beau Biden’s favorite animal.

The text exchange is between James Gilliar, who is a business partner of Hunter Biden’s, and Tony Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant, who was the CEO of SinoHawk.

Later in the 2017 exchange, they discuss Hunter’s role in a 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign.

The texts are part of a massive tranche of messages, e-mails, and company documents that Bobulinski handed over to reporters in recent days. Bobulinski said on Thursday that he had handed over all of his records to Senate investigators as well as the FBI.

One e-mail details how different Biden family associates would benefit from the deal, including 20 percent for Hunter Biden, 10 percent for James Biden, and 10 percent to be held by Hunter Biden on behalf of “the big guy,” who Bobulinski says was Joe himself. Later contract documents eventually kept Hunter’s disclosed stake at 20 percent and bumped up the stake for James Biden–Joe Biden’s brother–to 20 percent despite James having little to do with the work involved in the deal. It is not known whether the 10 percent to be held for “the big guy” was provided to James Biden rather than Hunter Biden.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden claimed in September 2019 while campaigning in Iowa.

At a press conference on Thursday night, Bobulinski claimed he witnessed otherwise. The texts claim that Joe Biden met with Bobulinski in on the evening of May 2, 2017, to discuss ongoing deal discussions with the Chinese energy company.

A text from Bobulinski to Jim Biden reads, “Great to meet you and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony B”:

Contemporaneous media reporting in May of 2017 shows that Biden spoke at a large financial convention at the Beverly Hilton on May 3, the morning after he met with Hunter, James Biden, and Tony Bobulinski at the hotel.

Neither Joe Biden nor his campaign have specifically disputed the authenticity of underlying facts discussed in any of the texts, e-mails, and contracts disclosed by Bobulinski. Instead, the campaign has claimed, without evidence, that the Russians are responsible for Hunter Biden’s business partner and a Biden family insider releasing evidence of Joe Biden’s participation in Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said there was no evidence whatsoever that records released this week about Joe and Hunter Biden were the result of so-called Russian disinformation.

