(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly on Friday to end a downbeat week as investors weighed the potential for additional fiscal stimulus.

The 30-stock average slid 28.09 points, or 0.1%, to 28,335.57 as Intel shares struggled. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at 3,465.39 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.4% higher at 11,548.28.

“I think everyone is in wait-and-see mode,” said Mike Katz, partner at Seven Points Capital. “There’s a lot of back and forth on stimulus and every headline makes the market move a little bit, but there’s no follow-through because we don’t have a clear picture on that front.”

