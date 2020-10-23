https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/dude-just-take-the-l-pissed-off-lefty-blue-checked-musician-twists-and-shouts-while-redsteeze-thoroughly-schools-him-on-coyotes/

TDS-afflicted lefties are still struggling to come to grips with Donald Trump saying that coyotes bring migrant children over our southern border. Imagine using such dehumanizing language to describe immigrants, and thinking that canines are literally dragging kids into the U.S. from Mexico! That Donald Trump sure is a bigoted idiot.

As Twitchy told you, Harvard student David Hogg is one of those TDS-afflicted lefties:

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes” The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

And Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, is one of many conservative non-idiots mocking him for it:

Harvard.

Apparently drawing attention to the fact that David Hogg is tragically misinformed on yet another topic despite the fact that he got into Harvard was just more than singer-songwriter and musician Deren Ney — he/him, if ya nasty — is willing to handle. So Ney bravely took it upon himself to school Miller in front of everyone:

Parents separated from their children are not coyotes, dumb person. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

Unfortunately for Ney, he was so busy schooling Miller that he apparently didn’t realize that he was the one getting schooled.

This really is the best Twitter has been in weeks. https://t.co/9nqfupCF1z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

It’s tough to top.

He/Him going to want to delete this. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) October 23, 2020

Well, we’d better make sure we collect his tweets here, then.

Everyone has noticed that you still haven’t told me where I’m wrong, or where David is wrong — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

That’s not what everyone is noticing here. Trust me on this. https://t.co/HMniUBq6g0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

Trust him, Deren.

I realize that your whole thing kind of is being followed by stupid people, but it’s just you and me here pal. Prove to me that the children separated from their parents were brought by coyotes, coward. I dare you. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

You need proof that human trafficking happens at the southern border and the human traffickers are referred to as Coyotes? I mean only here’s Wikipedia, if that’s simple enough for you https://t.co/sHW63MnJJ5 https://t.co/KMLOzNTzkm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

Not sure you’re up for a spelling contest. https://t.co/BwSCnchftu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

Sorry, we missed the tweet of Ney’s that Miller was responding to. We’re sure it was something special.

Because Ney clearly has a lot of special things up his intellectual sleeve:

Wait which autopsy photos is everyone masturbating to? I have some. Willing to trade. https://t.co/hHqMA36uAk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

The ones of the argument you’re trying to make that I just killed — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

This doesn’t make any sense. https://t.co/JDQJgpipoM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

We’re starting to think Deren’s not the most sensible guy.

Geez, Deren!

That is not one of your pronouns. The nerve. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 23, 2020

I tried to think of an insult but this photo of you was better than anything I could think of pic.twitter.com/7T2OCZf8KM — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

Really don’t think you want to get into insulting physical appearance. https://t.co/N6eaodyo48 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

And you clearly don’t want to get into the fact that you were wrong about the coyotes. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

If you can’t read Wikipedia of all things then I’m not sure how else to help you. https://t.co/uLua9DpNSP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

Deren can’t be helped if he’s not willing to help himself first.

Do you know the difference between parents who bring their children across the border, and coyotes? — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

He wasn’t referencing parents you dolt. He was referencing actual coyotes who smuggle immigrants constantly. — TheDude (@TheDude_GBurns) October 23, 2020

Hey dummy, no one is arguing with the definition of a coyote. But you have done zero to demonstrate to the children at the border were brought by coyotes. Does your mother lie like this? Or are you the first in your family — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

Actually quite a few people are arguing with the definition of a coyote, as we’ve already documented here at Twitchy. What makes Deren’s takes so remarkable, though, is that he’s been given several opportunities to take the L and put down his shovel and continues to choose to dig his own grave even deeper.

There’s nothing on the Wikipedia page that says parents and coyotes are the same thing, which is what you are saying. Do you feel embarrassed that you’re lying and got caught? Or are you used to it by now — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

There’s nothing on the Wikipedia page that says parents and coyotes are the same thing, which is what you are saying. Do you feel embarrassed that you’re lying and got caught? Or are you used to it by now — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

So, I honestly don’t see where he said they’re the same thing in this thread. Was it somewhere else? — Downhaven (@_Downhaven_) October 23, 2020

It’s literally the point of this thread. The David Hogg tweet was saying that it was disgusting to, when speaking of the parents of children separated from their parents at the border, call them coyotes. So yes, it’s exactly what he’s doing. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

Except it’s not, though. Like, at all.

But David was the one who said they’re the same thing at the beginning. Everyone should know that they’re not, including someone with such high education credentials. — Downhaven (@_Downhaven_) October 23, 2020

No, he actually said the literal opposite. I assume Trumpers just don’t want to read the story. But these were parents were deported, separated from their children, and now cannot be found. They weren’t goddamn coyotes. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

Deren. Deren.

You can keep saying I don’t know what a coyote is all you like. But it only highlights to me that you’re completely immobilized by my question which is, can you prove to me that any of the children at the border were actually brought by coyotes? — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

“Completely immobilized by my question.” BRB, buying ourselves new keyboards because there’s spit-out tea all over these ones.

You don’t know what a coyote is. https://t.co/ieZ2dzUcv2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

But thanks to Miller, at the very least, Deren knows what it feels like to have your butt royally kicked.

You have several other reasons to be embarrassed right now. https://t.co/HTk6zWb8ib — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

We’ve actually run out of fingers to count them.

Every single time you tweet at me and fail to answer my initial question — what is your proof that the children at the border were brought by coyotes — what I read it as is “Daddy daddy the mean man on Twitter caught me lying and it hurts” — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 23, 2020

If Deren Ney didn’t exist, we’d have to invent him. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on him going forward, as he’s clearly a bottomless pit of cringe and self-ownage.

Are you for real dude? Lol — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) October 23, 2020

bro, take the L and walk away. pic.twitter.com/leWzNx5xy5 — Name cannot be blank (@PeantBtterJelly) October 23, 2020

Dude, just take the L and walk away. You’re just embarrassing yourself now. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) October 23, 2020

We’re sure he’ll embarrass himself again soon enough.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

