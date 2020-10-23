http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oaMQxSvBZ10/

Donald Trump, Jr. told The Kyle Olson Show this week the Second Amendment is “on the table” if Democrats win in 11 days.

“Hunters have traditionally sat out elections,” Trump said in a segment to air on Michigan radio stations on Saturday, arguing Democrats are not just going after AR-15 rifles.

“They’re coming after all of those great American traditions. They don’t care about anything American,” he said.

Breitbart News previously reported Joe Biden’s gun tax plan could mean $3.6 billion in new taxes on AR-15s that Americans already own.

Biden’s gun control policy also included a provision that could create a $200 federal tax on “high-capacity magazines.”

Trump said it was thanks to an appointee of his father’s that the high-capacity magazine ban passed by California was ruled unconstitutional.

“So hunters, your pastime is on the table,” he argued on The Kyle Olson Show. “The left, their hobby is messing with your past time. You guys better get involved.”

Trump urged hunters to “vote your values.”

President Trump warned that Joe Biden and Democrats “want to take away your guns through the repeal of your Second Amendment.” https://t.co/BomJTLFvVA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 21, 2020

“Gun owners, you think it stops at AR-15s? Then it will be semi-automatic shotguns,” he said, because progressives meddle with hunters’ methods, calling it “a slippery slope.”

Breitbart News reported gun sales have surged 80 percent in several swing states as Trump warned that new gun owners that they could be next.

“They’re going to try to confiscate that,” he predicted, while at the same time making it harder for the police to protect communities.

Trump argued Biden will not actually be in charge if he does get elected.

Joe Biden is pushing gun control and stressing there is no justification for magazines that hold “50, 60, 100 bullets.” https://t.co/GKVVjRWuv1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 12, 2020

“Joe Biden is the camouflage to get in the radical left. The radical left doesn’t believe in the Second Amendment at all. They’d like to get rid of all guns. ‘High-capacity’ is going to be a five-shot revolver,” he said.

Trump said Democrats want to make it “so cost-prohibitive to be able to have guns that the average person will be forced to do away with it.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

