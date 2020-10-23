https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/18-clergy-speak-out-against-biden

WASHINGTON (ChurchMilitant.com) – The faithful have a new weapon in their battle to inform fellow Catholics about the threats posed by the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.

The Anti-Catholic Ticket, a new website featuring frank assessments by Catholic clergy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, explains the grave moral issues facing U.S. Catholics in November.

Fr. James Altman

Sponsored by Catholics for Truth, a group of lay Catholics working “to educate Catholic voters on candidates’ positions on issues important to Catholic voters,” the campaign spotlights public challenges to the positions of the Biden-Harris ticket — the most anti-Catholic platform in American history.

‘Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing’

Among those featured is Wisconsin priest Fr. James Altman, pastor of St. James the Less parish in the diocese of La Crosse. Father Altman took the internet by storm beginning last summer with his homilies and videos produced by Alpha News.

“You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat — period.” Altman stated at the crescendo of his first produced video. A subsequent video by the outspoken priest called liberal Catholics “wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Also featured is Bp. Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat — period.

“As the Bishop of Tyler, I endorse Fr Altman’s statement in this video. My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation … please HEED THIS MESSAGE,” he pleaded with Catholics and others of goodwill.

Biden Ineligible for Communion

Cardinal Raymond Burke, former prefect of the Church’s highest court, focused on Biden’s eligibility for receiving the Holy Eucharist.

“Joe Biden is not a Catholic in good standing, and he should not approach to receive Holy Communion,” contended Burke.

Biden made headlines in October 2019 when he was refused Holy Communion by a South Carolina priest while campaigning for the Party of Death’s nomination. Father Robert Morey, pastor of St. Anthony Church in Florence, publicly refused Biden Holy Communion due to the latter’s support for prenatal murder.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former vice president Joe Biden,” Morey confirmed last year. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Practicing Only Heterodoxy

Fr. Kevin Cusick, pastor of St. Francis de Sales parish in Benedict, Maryland, was simple and clear in a statement on the upcoming election.

“Joe Biden is not a practicing Catholic. And practicing Catholics cannot vote for Biden for president in good conscience,” he instructed.

Cdl. Raymond Burke

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky spoke of the scandal and confusion disseminated by a high-profile Catholic blatantly supporting unnatural couplings in so-called same-sex marriage:

When a prominent Catholic politician [like Joe Biden] publicly and voluntarily officiates at a ceremony to solemnize the relationship of two people of the same sex, confusion arises regarding Catholic teaching on marriage and the corresponding moral obligations of Catholics. What we see is a counter-witness instead of a faithful one founded in the truth.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prelate of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was succinct but clear: “It’s better to vote for a good Protestant than a bad Catholic.”

Pro-Abortion Stance ‘Morally Incoherent’

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, challenged Biden’s stated position. The former vice president once said he believed in the sanctity of life.

“Believing that an unborn child is an innocent human life and supporting the rights of others to kill this innocent child is anything but thoughtful,” said Naumann. “It is intellectually and morally an incoherent position.”

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois decries Biden supporting the intrinsic evils embedded in his party’s platform. Biden also wants all Americans to support them with their tax dollars:

Biden and Harris support the Democratic Party platform promoting abortion and … federal taxpayer funding of abortion and the appointment of pro-abortion judges. Biden also pledged to restore the Obama-Biden policy that mandates churches, businesses, colleges and religious orders like the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide coverage for abortion pills in their employees’ health insurance plans.

The Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order of religious sisters, has been in and out of the courts for the past two years fighting the Obamacare mandate to provide contraception and abortifacients to employees in its health plan.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana is very concerned about Notre Dame University’s honoring of the anti-Catholic Biden:

I believe it is wrong for Notre Dame to honor any ‘pro-choice’ public official … since direct abortion is gravely contrary to the natural law and violates a very fundamental principle of Catholic moral and social teaching — the inalienable right to life of every innocent human being from the moment of conception. I also question the propriety of honoring a public official who was a major spokesman for the redefinition of marriage.

Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee is also bewildered that Biden calls himself a “man of faith“:

[I] don’t understand how Mr. Biden can claim to be a good and faithful Catholic as he denies so much of Church teaching, especially on the absolute child abuse and human rights violations of the most innocent, the not-yet born. And he also praises his sidekick who has shown time and time again in senate hearings that she is an anti-Catholic bigot.

Darker Implications: Orwellian Dictatorship

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, has also been outspoken on Church-related issues. Recently, he warned of the potential Orwellian consequences of a Biden victory.

Bp. Kevin Rhoades

“[If Biden were elected,] we would find ourselves facing an Orwellian dictatorship desired by both the ‘deep State’ and the ‘deep Church,'” he said, “in which the rights that today are considered fundamental and inalienable would be trampled with the complicity of mainstream media.”

Father Stephen Imbarrato, a pro-life activist and media personality, calls Biden “a walking and talking scandal to his Catholic faith … .”

All these Catholic clergy and more are speaking out that a Catholic in good conscience cannot vote for Biden-Harris.

— Campaign 31877 —

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.



We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please We rely onto support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

