https://www.theblaze.com/news/far-left-actor-mark-ruffalo-blasted-for-tweeting-unless-you-are-native-american-you-are-an-immigrant-in-this-country-full-stop

Far-left activist actor Mark Ruffalo — who ripped Ellen DeGeneres’ call for “kindness” over her photo with former President George W. Bush and said his mother’s illegal abortion helped shape his pro-choice views — was feeling that ol’ virtue-signaling spirit again during the presidential debate Thursday.

What happened?

Seems Ruffalo was put off by a back-and-forth about illegal immigration and felt the need to educate all of us on the topic. Red State said the actor’s since-deleted Twitter post read, “Unless you are Native American you are an immigrant in this country. FULL STOP. We all came from somewhere else. We are living on their ancestral land. We all came from somewhere else.”

Oh boy.

As you might guess, Ruffalo’s misguided declaration set off more than a few people:

“African Americans are not immigrants,” one commenter wrote. “We were enslaved and dragged here. Slavery is not immigration. You’re too grown, and we’re too far into 2020, for you to say something this ridiculous.”

“I remember those old good days were immigrants worked 9-5 on the cotton fields earning a decent salary,” another user quipped.

“My peeps were not born here and they certainly did not immigrant,” another user said. “They were stolen from their home lands and brought here in chains. Please don’t leave this fact out of the equation.”

Another commenter echoed the same sentiments — and added an additional observation: “Native Americans came here from somewhere else too! You think they grew up out of the ground one day. BLACK AMERICANS were brought here against our will and YOUR ancestors forced into 200 years of slavery to build this country. We aren’t immigrants. F*** you Mark.”

Historian Blair Amadeus Imani offered a more civil correction to Ruffalo:

“Mark, there’s the descendants of enslaved people. We don’t consider ourselves immigrants we were forcibly brought here against our will,” she wrote.

Ruffalo appreciated the gesture: “Dear Blair, you are right on here. That is profound and true. I stand corrected. I always learn from you and always come away more mindful of the power and depth of our words and what they mean. But also what is being left out of the conversation. Thank you.”

Red State said Ruffalo deleted the tweet after many demands to take it down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

