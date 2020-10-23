https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fbi-asks-tony-bobulinski-for-interview-this-morning

The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter Biden’s, for an interview this morning.

Yesterday, Bobulinski appeared in front of cameras before the second presidential debate, where he confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in a secret China deal for a $5 million forgivable loan.

A 2017 email from a top official with Chinese energy firm CEFC details the terms of an agreement in which the firm gave the $5 million non-secured, forgivable loan to the Bidens. This is according to a Breitbart interview with Bobulinski.

The New York Post reported on new statements from Bobulinski Thursday morning that confirmed that Joe Biden was referred to as “the big guy” in emails discussing payments, Bobulinski confirmed yesterday.

“I am making the statement to set the record straight,” Bobulinski said. “Everything I am saying is corroborated,” he continued as he stated that he has three phones that he intends to hand over to the FBI this morning.

Bobulinski said that he would be meeting with Senate committees concerning the matter, and that he would be working with the FBI.