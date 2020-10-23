https://saraacarter.com/fbi-reportedly-requests-interview-with-hunter-biden-associate-tony-bobulinski-delaying-his-senate-appearance/

October 23, 2020

BREAKING

The FBI has reportedly requested a Friday interview with former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski, who is said to have information regarding the Biden family’s dealings overseas.

During a news conference before the presidential debate on Thursday, Bobulinski, who was President Trump’s guest at the debate, told members of the press of his intention to speak with members of the Senate and to turn over documents to the FBI as early as Friday. And the topic certainly made its way into the debate, however, the allegations weren’t flatly denied by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The FBI’s request will likely delay his meeting with Senators.

Bobulinski read several alleged emails where he argued the Biden family profited from China and said Joe Biden has knowledge of the overseas dealings.

Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower, is being interviewed today by the FBI about the mountains of evidence he recently released detailing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, per a release from @SenRonJohnson‘s office. pic.twitter.com/X0vAC2Xooc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson reportedly said in a statement Friday. “I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

Johnson’s committee has been investigating the Hunter Biden alleged overseas connections. In a report released last month on the findings of his Committee’s investigation, it was found that Hunter Biden was possibly involved in criminal activities

“Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow,” the report found in one instance.

In another finding, the report indicated that “Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an ‘Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’”

Things recently came to a head when The New York Post ran stories related to content supposedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, showing how he leveraged his father’s position as vice president to profit from firms in Ukraine and China.

