The FBI will help the Illinois State Police investigate a police officer who opened fire on an unarmed Black man and woman earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

Nineteen-year-old Marcellis Stinnette died in the Oct. 20 shooting, which also injured his girlfriend Tafara Williams.

The officer, a five-year veteran of the Lake County police department, was already being investigated by the state of Illinois. The FBI will now step in to assist county state attorney Michael Nerheim after he asked for the bureau’s help.

”I am confident in the work being done by the Illinois State Police and welcome the assistance of the FBI,” Nerheim said. ”As I have said before, once the investigation is concluded, all the evidence will be reviewed and a final decision will be made with respect to any potential charges.”

On Thursday, more than 100 people began to protest in Waukegan, Illinois, after the shooting. Another 300 people are anticipated to take to the streets for another protest on Saturday.

