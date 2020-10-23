https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4864330/

The former Hunter Biden business partner who claims Joe Biden got a cut of lucrative business deals based on access to the vice president will be interviewed by the FBI today, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Tony Bobulinski, the whistleblower, informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Johnson chairs, of the interview.

Bobulinski was previously scheduled to have an informal chat on Friday with Johnson’s committee, but the interview has been postponed to the “near future.”

Johnson said he expects Bobulinski will “fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

The senator said he’s glad the FBI is “finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters our Committees have been investigating for months.”

Bobulinski said he is providing all of his electronic devices and other documents related to his business dealings with Hunter Biden to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and to the FBI.

At a press conference Thursday, the Gateway Pundit reported, he disclosed:

He met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May 2017 to discuss Hunter’s business deals in China.

In an email concerning allocation of equity that says 10% is held by “H” for “the Big guy,” the “H” stands for Hunter, “Big guy” for his father Joe Biden and “Jim” for Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother.

He was warned by his business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s business deals over email or text — only face to face — because Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden were “paranoid” people would find out.

Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas influence peddling scheme.

The Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals outside of their contract.

