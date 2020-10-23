https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Whistleblower-sec-federal/2020/10/23/id/993556

The Securities and Exchange Commission will pay a record-breaking $114 million award to a whistleblower who assisted an investigation, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of over $114 million to a whistleblower whose information and assistance led to the successful enforcement of SEC and related actions,” the SEC wrote in a statement. “The $114 million award consists of an approximately $52 million award in connection with the SEC case and an approximately $62 million award arising out of the related actions by another agency.”

The award eclipses the prior award of $50 million, which was handed out in June.

”Today’s milestone award is a testament to the Commission’s commitment to award whistleblowers who provide the agency with high-quality information,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said. ”Whistleblowers make important contributions to the enforcement of securities laws and we are committed to getting more money to whistleblowers as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

The SEC wouldn’t tell which investigation led to the payout or who assisted them with the information.

