Filmmaker Curtis Bowers in an interview Wednesday told Crossroad‘s host Joshua Phillips that the Communist Party in the United States has sought to destroy America with an explicit agenda that includes controlling education, destabilizing the family unit, and promoting dissatisfaction about motherhood.

Bowers discussed the highly targeted Communist Party USA’s list of 45 goals that were read into the Congressional Record 1963, and how these goals were created to explicitly erode American values and traditions.

Bowers is a former Republican congressman from Idaho, businessman, and filmmaker who produced the documentary “Agenda: Grinding America Down,” which details the forces that have been trying to radically remake the United States. His film forecasted much of what is happening in the United States today.

Bowers said the communist party’s goal 17, ‘Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. “Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks,” has largely been achieved and has created many of the problems we face today.

“Fifty years ago they say we’ve got to get the children, because we know if we have the children, we have everything, and we’re going to teach them socialist ideas,” Bowers said.

The YouGov–Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation poll released in 2019 found that 50 percent of millennials, (ages of 23 and 38), and 51 percent of Generation Z (ages 16 to 22) have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of capitalism, meaning about half think socialism is good.

According to its website, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation which seeks to “tell the truth about communism.”

In addition, a 2016 YouGov survey found that 43 percent of those younger than 30 surveyed viewed socialism favorably, compared to 32 percent thinking favorably of capitalism. And a national Reason-Rupe survey found that 53 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds view socialism favorably, as compared to only a quarter of Americans over 55.

“One day you’ll awake and you will have a people that not only want what you’re selling, but they’ll also need it because the moral fiber will [have] broken down the character so much. They need big government; they literally can’t take care of themselves. They have not the character or the virtue to do that and so that’s what has happened.”

Communist leader Karl Marx said the first battlefield is the rewriting of history, because if people don’t know where they came from, they don’t know where they’re going to be going.

A 2017 survey conducted with over 1200 K–12 teachers found only 27 percent of teachers identify as Republicans.

A recent example of how the school curriculum and U.S. history are being altered and taught through the lens of socialism is the 1619 Project, created by New York Times reporter Nikole Sheri Hannah-Jones, whose opening line of an essay that won her a Pulitzer was “Our democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written.”

Bowers also discussed how that the communist party has been pushing the feminist movement to make women unhappy with marriage and motherhood in their goal to break down the family.

“And then, keep pushing the feminist movement to make women discontent with marriage and motherhood, because they knew they had to break down the family so that they can get the children, it’s always about the children because they know the Hand That Rocks the Cradle rules of the world,” said Bowers told Crossroads.

The filmmaker said he heard about the communist party’s 45 goals for the first time when attended a Communist Party USA meeting in Berkley, California, in 1992, where party leaders laid out their plans.

The communist party’s goal number 40 “Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce,” and goal 41 “Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents” directly feed into getting children away from their parents and breaking up the stable family structure.

In 1969, then-Governor Ronald Reagan of California signed the no-fault divorce bill, and in the decade and a half that followed, almost all states followed California’s lead and enacted a law resembling California’s. The no-fault divorce bill made it easier to dissolve a marriage because neither side had to show any wrongdoing.

In addition to destabilizing the family and getting control of educational institutions, Bowers said the communist party used Antonio Garcia, a Marxist philosopher and politician’s strategy, to infiltrate other major institutions of influence and use those to change the people from within. “Overtime through education, through media through entertainment, you are slowly changing the people themselves.”

