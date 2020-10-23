https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-kerry-there-will-be-no-separate-peace-between-israel-and-the-arab-world-no-no-no/

Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s own words came back to haunt him this week when footage surfaced on the internet of the Democrat saying there can be no “separate peace” between Israel and the Arab World.

“There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab World. I want to make that very clear. I’ve heard several politicians in Israel say ‘Well the Arab World is in a different place now. We just have to reach out to them and we can work out some things with the Arab World, then we’ll deal with the Palestinians. No, no, no, no, no!” said Kerry.

“I can tell you that. There will be no advanced and separate peace with the Arab World without the Palestinian process, the Palestinian peace. Everyone needs to understand that. That is a hard reality,” he added.

Did not age well 😬pic.twitter.com/FMUOBzpNK8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Sudan became the latest country to announce its plan to formalize relations with the State of Israel Friday; following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as more countries reach peace agreements with the Jewish State.

“HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow!” posted the President on social media.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

Sudan Will Join UAE, Bahrain in Recognizing Israel – when I started working in counterterrorism in the early 90s, it would have been too inconceivable to contemplate this development. Congratulations @realDonaldTrump … a real achievement! https://t.co/p9WvS4SdXl — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 23, 2020

Sudan has agreed to normalized diplomatic relations with Israel. Another huge step towards peace in the Middle East.https://t.co/p6b2p8QaKg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch Kerry’s comments above.

