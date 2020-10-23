https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-hunter-biden-business-partner-who-said-hed-turn-over-evidence-is-meeting-with-fbi-today

A former business partner of Hunter Biden’s will be interviewed by the FBI on Friday, which comes after the man gave a press conference Thursday night detailing allegations against the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski, a Navy veteran who released a statement earlier in the week saying Hunter would ask his father, Democratic presidential candidate Jo Biden, to “sign-off” on business deals with foreign companies. In the statement, Bobulinski also confirmed the email that included his name and was published by The New York Post was “genuine.”

“What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother,” Bobulinski said in that statement.

Thursday evening, Bobulinski held a press conference at which he said he would be turning everything over to the FBI and Senate investigators.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by [James] Gilliar and [Rob] Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” Bobulinski said at the press conference.

Bobulinski also showed three phones that he said held the evidence to support his claims.

“Well, here are the facts I know, and everything I’m saying is corroborated by emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence, and the American people can judge for themselves. I brought, I guess, for record, three phones that spanned the years 2015 through 2018. These phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself,” Bobulinski said.

On Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) office told The New York Post that Bobulinski had informed them he was speaking with the FBI that day.

“This morning lawyers for Tony Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee that the FBI asked his client to sit for an interview today in addition to providing copies of his phones,” Johnson’s office said.

Bobulinski was scheduled to meet with Senate investigators on Friday, but that interview has been delated because of his meeting with the FBI.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson told the outlet. “I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

