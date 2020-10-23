https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/getting-very-real-big-guy-fbi-officially-interviewing-biden-family-insider-turned-whistleblower-tony-bobulinski-today/

Sounds like the FBI will be interviewing Tony Bobulikski, the Biden family insider turned whistleblower.

TODAY.

Huh, guess that means they aren’t buying the Russian disinformation BS, eh Joe?

Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower, is being interviewed today by the FBI about the mountains of evidence he recently released detailing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, per a release from @SenRonJohnson‘s office. pic.twitter.com/X0vAC2Xooc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

Mountains of evidence.

This is gettin’ good.

Normally I would consider this good news, however, given the way that the FBI has behaved recently, I’m afraid that they will collect all the evidence that Bobulinsky has and keep it hidden from us. — Jerry Vis (@quietsolopursui) October 23, 2020

Fair point.

But Biden said it was Russia or something.

Keep bobulinski alive 🙏 — Max Batu (@StealthTT) October 23, 2020

We saw this too but it looks like the interview itself is a go …

Committee interviews are postponed because of the FBI interview. — Strzok and McCabe were on the same Page (@Rogz96) October 23, 2020

An interesting side note about this tweet, it was hidden by Twitter claiming it contained offensive content. In fact, every tweet explaining the interview wasn’t postponed was hidden. Just sayin’.

BREAKING: The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski for an interview this morning — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2020

Hu and zzah.

The @FBI will now PRETEND, until November 3rd, to be actively investigating “leads” and “sources”, when in fact they are burying them. — #BuildTheWall #KateSteinle #MollieTibbetts (@FxEpic) October 23, 2020

Possible.

Gosh, we’re starting to sense Americans don’t trust the FBI. Huh, wonder why.

***

Related:

Since The Lincoln Project’s got NOTHIN’ but bullying Melania (again) you KNOW Trump won the final debate and they can’t DEAL

And THEY make fun of Trump?! HA! Lots and lots and LOTS of blue-check libs don’t know what a coyote is (screenshots)

She’s not owned! She’s NOT! Georgia Dem Rep who didn’t know what a ‘coyote’ was DOUBLES down and LOL

MALARKEY! Media trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden after his comments on closing the oil industry just makes him look WORSE

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

