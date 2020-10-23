https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/getting-very-real-big-guy-fbi-officially-interviewing-biden-family-insider-turned-whistleblower-tony-bobulinski-today/

Sounds like the FBI will be interviewing Tony Bobulikski, the Biden family insider turned whistleblower.

TODAY.

Huh, guess that means they aren’t buying the Russian disinformation BS, eh Joe?

Mountains of evidence.

This is gettin’ good.

Fair point.

But Biden said it was Russia or something.

We saw this too but it looks like the interview itself is a go …

An interesting side note about this tweet, it was hidden by Twitter claiming it contained offensive content. In fact, every tweet explaining the interview wasn’t postponed was hidden. Just sayin’.

Hu and zzah.

Possible.

Gosh, we’re starting to sense Americans don’t trust the FBI. Huh, wonder why.

