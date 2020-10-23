https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/final-debate-performance

President Donald Trump’s performance at last night’s final presidential debate was “brilliant” and “the best he’s ever done,” Glenn Beck said on the radio program Friday.

Glenn described the moments he thought President Trump came across as “sincere,” “kind,” and “well-informed,” as well as Joe Biden’s biggest downfalls for of the night — from his big statement on wanting to eliminate the oil industry to his unsurprising gaffes as the debate neared the end. But, the question remains: was Trump’s “brilliant performance” enough to win the election?

Watch the video be low to get Glenn's take on the final debate before the November 3 election:

