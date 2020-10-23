https://www.theblaze.com/news/gop-spokeswoman-blasts-cnn-for-hypocrisy-after-host-suggests-hunter-biden-story-russian-disinformation

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington turned the tables on CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour in epic fashion this week, after the host suggested recently-released information from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden could be part of a Russian disinformation plot.

What are the details?

Amanpour attempted to corner Harrington by quoting a report warning that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani — who has been a central figure in exposing the Biden photos emails and texts — was “being used to feed Russian misinformation to the president.”

The CNN and PBS anchor then asked the GOP spokeswoman, “Are you comfortable with the president of the United States being close to a person like Rudy Giuliani, who says also that he is not bothered whether any of the information comes from Russian hacking?”

Harrington fired back, “Are you comfortable that CNN used Russian disinformation from a Russian asset to leak it to subvert the peaceful transfer of power? That reporting on the [Steele] dossier — which was complete verified Russian disinformation — is it not? Is it not?”

Amanpour shook her head, began to interrupt and tried to coax Harrington back on the topic at hand, asking, “Can we get back to the current story?” as Harrington pressed, “Was the dossier real? Was the dossier real? Oh, it’s very relevant because everything the Democrats accused us of doing is what they themselves did.”

At the point, Amandpour put her head in her hand and appeared to chuckle as she argued that the United States government was making the claim that Giuliani met with someone who could be a foreign asset.

“OK, you know what also the United States government says?” Harrington replied, “The FBI says this laptop is not Russian disinformation. So what are you talking about here? This laptop is real.”

As Amanpour continued to try to return to the alleged links of Guiliani, Harrington asked, “Why don’t you want to report this? This is one of the most powerful families in Washington, the Biden family. And you’re OK with our interests being [sold] out to profit [Democratic presidential nominee] Joe Biden and his family?”

Amanpour went on to tout her own credentials before insisting that CNN would not look into verifying the source of Hunter Biden’s emails, to Harrington’s dismay.

The RNC spokeswoman shared a clip of the exchange on social media, tweeting, “Pretty audacious of CNN — who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power — to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation And the emails about the ‘big guy’ are real, btw”

