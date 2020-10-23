http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8y5PKM4HWmg/

Authorities in San Bernardino released a video from an overnight deadly shooting after a suspect resisted arrest. The black male pulled a handgun from his pocket before the officer fired, authorities claim.

The shooting took place Thursday just before midnight when authorities responded to a call about a man, identified as 35-year-old Mark Mathew Bender, who was jumping on cars and carrying a handgun, a news release from San Bernardino Police revealed.

Authorities identified Bender as a previously convicted felon with a violent history that included arrests for attempted murder, weapons violations, false imprisonment, and others. An officer arrived at the scene and tried to detain the suspect, leading to a physical confrontation.

Regarding the last Press Release we just published, here is video of the incident. The images can be graphic, therefore, Viewer Discretion is Advised. Investigation #2020-114893. pic.twitter.com/9VM3oOZNQp — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) October 23, 2020

In the video, an officer can be seen struggling with Bender before the officer takes him down. The large suspect is able to buck the officer and get back on his feet. Moments later, the officer can be seen jumping back and firing several shots. A photograph released by police shows what appears to be a handgun in the suspect’s hand.

According to the police news release, Bender reached for a 9mm handgun in his pocket and was turning to face the officer. At the scene, authorities recovered a loaded handgun that was not registered to Bender.

