A gun violence counselor with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office shot and killed an alleged robber Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

WHYY reports a 31-year-old man allegedly tried to rob the counselor in “the 2600 block of North Napa Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood” Tuesday morning. The counselor shot the alleged robber once in the chest, killing him.

NBC Philadelphia reports the deceased man was a “sex worker” and that he died at the scene.

The gun violence counselor works with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Immediate Response Team.

The Philadelphia Inquirer identified the counselor as 28-year-old DeVonte’ Douglass, noting he has been placed on administration leave while the shooting is investigated.

