https://www.dailywire.com/news/gwyneth-paltrow-society-done-with-paradigm-of-patriarchy-of-white-men

Actress and wellness queen Gwyneth Paltrow hopes the current spate of revolutions, from the Black Lives Matter movement to the #MeToo movement, ushers in the end of the “patriarchy of White men.”

Speaking with Adobe MAX, the Goop founder said that excited for the change that society has ushered in over the past two years.

“I think we’re laying the groundwork for the change, I think the #MeToo movement was a big part of that change, I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change, I think what we are saying collectively as a culture and as a society is, ‘We are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of White men,’” Paltrow said.

“And I think patriarchy itself — it sort of feels like it’s cracking and is starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” she added, as reported by Fox News.

Paltrow then mentioned her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, whom she said will benefit greatly from this shifting power paradigm.

“It’s good that it’s happening systemically, because I’ll tell you, by the time my daughter is in the workforce, like, those girls are not going to stand for it,” she said. “I honestly, like, when I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered, they have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful, it’s not spoiled, it’s, like, ‘No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.”

“I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” Paltrow said.

Paltrow has positioned herself as a feminist wellness queen over the past decade with the explosion of her magazine Goop, which sells a variety of counter-mainstream health items and colorful sex toys – items her teenage son is apparently proud of his mom for selling.

In July of 2019, the actress got slapped with accusations of being an “extortionist” for having people pay $5,700 to attend her wellness summit in London that turned out to be little more than a sales pitch for her company while she allegedly remained absent throughout most of the event.

“One attendee told us that a prominent British guest was so appalled by the aggressive Goop hype that she sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, ‘GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f ***ing extortionist,’” reported Page Six. “Those at the event this weekend were urged to book rooms through Goop at $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, but some later discovered that rates that weekend started at $250 a night.”

Goop, however, strongly refuted the claims made in the Page Six article as false, saying they received mostly positive feedback from attendees.

“The overwhelming response to our London Summit was incredibly positive. It should be noted that the actual value of the weekend package was over $8000,” said the full Goop statement. “The cost included a hotel suite (valued at $1600) and a gift bag valued at $3000, among other items. During the event, Gwyneth opened the day, conducted three fireside chats (almost half the day’s panels) and hosted a workout and Q & A the next day.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

