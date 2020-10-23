https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/23/happy-days-cast-reunites-raise-money-wi-democrats-biden-despite-one-members-protest/

Attention young Baby Boomers and Gen Xers: the cast of Happy Days is reuniting after all these years for the purpose of raising money for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Ritchie, Fonzie, Potsie, and Mrs. Cunningham are getting the gang back together for a virtual fundraiser on Sunday with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The cast members will answer questions from fans and provide behind-the-scene stories. The cost of participation in the fundraiser is cheap, too. A mere $1 contribution allows a fan to participate in the event.

It’s no surprise that Ron Howard (Ritchie Cunningham) and Henry Winkler (The Fonz) are liberal Trump opponents. They frequently speak out against Trump and his administration and are both supporting Joe Biden now. The show was set in Milwaukee so it was a no-brainer for the state Democrats to pursue this cast reunion. The Wisconsin Democrats have hosted several of these cast reunions leading up to the election. They have hosted reunions for the cast of The Princess Bride, Parks and Recreation, and Veep. It’s a clever way to market the party and raise some money as they hope to attract new voters and motivate registered voters to get out and vote for Joe. Will young voters and college kids be interested in the aging cast of Happy Days, though? Not to be ghoulish but some of the original cast have passed away.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of Happy Days helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd.”

The Democrats may be thrilled but not all the cast members are thrilled with this decision. Scott Baio, otherwise known as Chachi, is a big Trump supporter and he’s not having any part of it. He doesn’t believe in “socialism and Marxists”, he says.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo, Baio called the reunion “a little bizarre” because its plan is to “promote” Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, he said. “I’m not on board, obviously, because I don’t believe in socialism and Marxists,” Baio, a vocal Trump supporter, told the host. Additionally, Baio explained that he was opposing the cast reunion because it strips the American values of “Happy Days.” He said the show “represented traditional American values, good morals” and “a slice of Americana.” Baio also reiterated his support for Trump, noting that the incumbent candidate has his support because he believes “in America,” “in hard work,” and “in individualism.” “I don’t hate this country like most liberals do. I don’t think it was founded in a bad way, I love it,” Baio added, noting that like him, “President Trump loves this country.”

A feud is playing out in social media between Baio and actor John Stamos (a.k.a. Uncle Jessie from Full House) because Stamos asked if he can play Chachi in the reunion. Who knew Uncle Jessie is a socialist? Baio isn’t amused.

Ouch. Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) is facing prison time for her part in the college admissions fraud scandal.

Baio said in the Fox Business interview that Biden and Kamala “condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting” so his opinion of them is clear. And, he took a shot at Stamos, too.

“I think Stamos always wanted to be Chachi instead of playing second fiddle to a 3-year-old,” Baio remarked, referring to Stamos’ turn as Uncle Jesse on Full House, when he appeared alongside the Olsen twins’ Michelle.

Sunday, Monday, Happy Days. Tuesday, Wednesday, Happy Days. Thursday, Friday, Happy Days …

