Fox Business host Lou Dobbs blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday as someone who has failed to address the most important issues facing the country, and urged South Carolinians to toss him out on Election Day.

“Well, just to be clear, I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham,” Dobbs said. “It’s just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned.’ He said he was going to get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year-and-a-half—actually longer—of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”

“And this is what, by the way, Donald Trump said of Senator Lindsey Graham back in 2016, while he was campaigning for the presidency in South Carolina,” Dobbs continued. “I believe the president’s words about the senator then apply today.”

Dobbs then referenced a quote from President Donald Trump while he was still a candidate competing against Graham in the South Carolina Republican primary:

I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace, and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don’t think he could run for dog catcher in this state and win again. I really don’t. Other than that, I think he’s wonderful. He’s one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen … The guy is a nut job.

Dobbs went on to accuse Graham of betraying the president and the nation, saying, “Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate, except to tell everyone, ‘Stay tuned.’ Time and time again: ‘Stay tuned.’”

“Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina,” Dobbs added.

The Senate race between Graham and his opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, has been close and contentious, with out-of-state liberal groups attempting to influence it.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Democrats are returning to an old, underhanded method in order to try and siphon votes away from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in South Carolina. Liberal groups from outside the state are spending money on mailers for a third-party candidate who already dropped out of the senate race, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “A political action committee founded by national Democratic operatives to help Harrison’s campaign—Lindsey Must Go PAC—recently spent more than $133,000 on mailers highlighting former Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe, who has dropped out of the race and thrown his support behind Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The mailers say Bledsoe is ‘the only true conservative on the ballot,’” the outlet reported. Bledsoe dropped out of the race weeks ago. Graham’s opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, used the same tactic earlier this week when his campaign launched ads supporting Bledsoe. “The ads call Bledsoe ‘the only Senate candidate who stood with President Trump on day one’ and note that he ‘opposes all abortions’ and ‘believes that any gun-control law infringes upon the Second Amendment.’ The ads also link to a website paid for by the South Carolina Democratic Party, which calls Bledsoe ‘pro-Trump,’ ‘pro-gun,’ and ‘anti-abortion,’” the Free Beacon reported. Bledsoe dropped out of the race on October 1 after his campaign failed to raise even $1.

