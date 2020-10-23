https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hell-911-i-just-witnessed-a-murder/

Posted by Kane on October 23, 2020 9:54 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Brandon Straka delivers a beatdown. Start watching at the 1-minute mark.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is the greatest lie ever told and ever believed.”

Bonus Clip

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...