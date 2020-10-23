https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hell-911-i-just-witnessed-a-murder/
“The Black Lives Matter movement is the greatest lie ever told and ever believed.”
BLM activist is TAKEN DOWN.
Did you miss the debate? See the whole thing here:https://t.co/IrtvkCCXMU pic.twitter.com/YB8ucxgQFB
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 22, 2020
Brandon Straka delivers a beatdown. Start watching at the 1-minute mark.
Bonus Clip
The Left has made their radical agenda 2 turn America into a socialist country no secret. It’s time 2 #WalkAway from the anti-American Left! JOIN US: https://t.co/ihd3L1yZ82 pic.twitter.com/mIqqtE2Ot0
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 21, 2020