https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/helluva-take-richard-grenell-and-others-dismantle-chris-hayes-attempt-to-downplay-another-trump-brokered-peace-deal/

Today the White House announced that another Trump-brokered Middle East peace deal has been reached and will be signed in the coming days:

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump announces Sudan will join the Abraham Accords, formally normalizing relations between Israel. This is another step toward a future of peace and prosperity in the Middle East made possible by this President 🇸🇩 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Sarah Matthews (@SarahMatthews45) October 23, 2020

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes followed that up with the progressive hot take of the day:

It’s kind of hilarious that in end, the one thing Jared Kushner actually did get done was brokering a bunch of (incredibly cynical and transactional) middle east deals. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 23, 2020

Richard Grenell is first up to swat down that particular take:

criticism from the sidelines from someone who has actually never done diplomacy. Peace isn’t partisan. https://t.co/OjmG1Ck5IX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 23, 2020

No pallets of cash were sent to despotic regimes in the process so perhaps Obama superfans are having trouble fully grasping these peace deals.

“Here’s why peace deals in the Middle East are actually bad” is a take that only makes sense in 2020. https://t.co/tC4PdANjfI — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 23, 2020

The peakest of peak 2020!

According to progressives, only pallets of cash to a terror state is real diplomacy. https://t.co/71dDXtWo9K — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 23, 2020

Middle East peace is now bad because Trump did it is a helluva take https://t.co/icjqawp0vA — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 23, 2020

It’s of hilarious that the biggest triumph in Middle Eastern peacemaking in nearly 30 years is being mocked as “cynical and transactional” because it fell on the wrong president’s watch. https://t.co/bcJbrd5FP7 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 23, 2020

This shows what a joke the Left is. The Iran nuke deal was, literally, a cynical and transactional Middle East deal. There was fundamentally ZERO accomplished outside of Iranian demanded transactions. https://t.co/Joey0MQCjb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 23, 2020

1984 talk: Peace deals are “incredibly cynical and transactional” https://t.co/38YZAq9uJ7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2020

Democrats are always upset when Israel might be safe. https://t.co/rM6BzCVwV7 — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 23, 2020

It’s hysterical that a presidential adviser achieved more than our last president. https://t.co/CKhveco1sf — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 23, 2020

It’s called diplomacy which is the definition of cynical and transactional. The opposite is dead serious war. Trump>Obama Which is why you can’t stomach it. https://t.co/1pvmohGz8X — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 23, 2020

Almost everything is cynical and transactional to most of the rulers running these countries in the Middle East & the rest of that region. I think most people probably prefer a cynical and transactional peace there over the possibility of cynical and transactional war. https://t.co/t5Dr6VRLsz — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 23, 2020

If Obama did this, Chris Hayes would be calling it his best day ever. https://t.co/e70ZQggKYh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 23, 2020

And there’s very little doubt about that.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

