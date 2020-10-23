https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/helluva-take-richard-grenell-and-others-dismantle-chris-hayes-attempt-to-downplay-another-trump-brokered-peace-deal/

Today the White House announced that another Trump-brokered Middle East peace deal has been reached and will be signed in the coming days:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes followed that up with the progressive hot take of the day:

Richard Grenell is first up to swat down that particular take:

No pallets of cash were sent to despotic regimes in the process so perhaps Obama superfans are having trouble fully grasping these peace deals.

The peakest of peak 2020!

And there’s very little doubt about that.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...