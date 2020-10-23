https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/go-joe-trump-posts-bidens-fracking-ban-remarks/

After promising at the debate Thursday night to post a video contradicting Joe Biden’s claim he has never said he would ban fracking, President Trump delivered.

“Here you go @JoeBiden!” Trump wrote in a tweet that included a link to a video montage of both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

It shows Biden being asked during a Democratic primary debate: “Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?”

“No. We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those,” Biden said.

TRENDING: ‘Struggling’ bar owner in Biden ad is actually a wealthy angel investor

The video also shows Harris saying there’s “no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”

Trump pressed Biden on the issue Thursday night.

“I have never said I oppose fracking,” Biden said.

“You said it on tape,” Trump retorted.

“Show the tape. Put it on your website,” Biden said.

Proponents argue fracking, a process that injects liquid at high pressure to break up shale and extract oil and natural gas, has helped make the United States energy independent. And they point out that natural gas burns more cleanly and emits less carbon dioxide than coal.

Opponents contend it contaminates water and causes noise and air pollution, threatening human health.

In the key presidential election battleground of Pennsylvania, the commonwealth’s Department of Labor and Industry says fracking supports 20,000 to 50,000 jobs.

Pennsylvania is the country’s second-largest producer of natural gas, behind Texas.

In a tweet Friday morning, Senate Republicans said the Democrats’ “radical energy agenda is on full display.”

“Their promise to ban fracking as well as their so-called ‘Green New Deal’ would destroy America’s energy industry and cause energy bills to spike for families across America.”

See the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

