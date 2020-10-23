https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-presidency-president-trump-announces-israel-sudan-normalization-agreement-third-muslim-country-announce-peace-deal-israel/

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Sudan earlier this month.

Now you know why the liberal media and debate commission would not allow foreign policy to be discussed during the presidential debates.

Because President Donald J. Trump is CRUSHING IT!

President Trump announced on Friday that Isreal and Sudan had agreed to a normalization of relations.

Sudan is the third Muslim country in the past 3 months to announce a peace agreement with Israel thanks to the work of the Trump administration!

#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations— another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords 🇸🇩 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 23, 2020

This is the third peace deal with Israel and fourth peace deal for the Trump administration.

President Trump announced a historic peace agreement between Kosovo and Serbia earlier this year.

Al Arabiya reported:

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel, a landmark step after two Gulf Arab nations moved to recognize Israel. Moments after Trump formally moved to remove Sudan from a US list of state sponsors of terrorism, reporters were escorted to the Oval Office where he was on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan. “Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations — another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords” that involve Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Trump aide Judd Deere wrote on Twitter. Trump on Friday also formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a step long sought by the Arab nation which faces US pressure to normalize relations with Israel.

[embedded content]

