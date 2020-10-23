http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gny2kA368z8/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities raged against President Trump and played defense for Joe Biden during the final presidential debate on Thursday.

The stars hurled insults at the president, calling him a “bitch,” “disgusting,” “evil,” and even a “pig fuck.” Meanwhile, they gushed over Biden, defending the Democratic nominee over the growing Biden family scandal involving his son, Hunter.

Their clean-up job for Biden also consisted of cheerleading for the candidate when he flubbed his words and defending Hunter Biden against the recent reports.

Actress and Democratic operative Alyssa Milano led the parade by claiming that Trump is “disgusting” for even bringing up the Biden family scandal. The Hollywood star also gave Americans an ultimatum, claiming that it is impossible for them to love both Trump and their country. “You can’t love both,” she insisted.

Trump can’t attack Biden so he attacks Biden’s family. It’s disgusting. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad also played cheerleader for Joe Biden.

Cheering at my screen right now. Cheering. Go Joe!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uYQHtyxsF9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 23, 2020

Actress Debra Messing called Trump a racist, claiming that the president “wants to scare white Americans with racism.”

Donald Trump wants to scare white Americans with racism. We can’t let him get away with it. In America, everyone deserves dignity, freedom and equality. #TrumpIsARacist — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo demanded that the president release his tax returns in response to the Biden family scandal. He also claimed that Trump’s “love of the fossil fuel industry” is going to “kill us.”

Stop whining about the IRS, and RELEASE YOUR RETURNS. https://t.co/bsgmpHEo4W — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Trump’s love of the fossil fuel industry will kill us and our oceans and the beautiful animals that live in them and along them. #2020debate https://t.co/r06yXgWwVu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Alec Baldwin tweeted that Americans will hold Trump personally responsible for the country’s coronavirus deaths.

You bet your ass they do https://t.co/szhNRvKgrF — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 23, 2020

Rob Reiner let out a Twitter moan: “The lies. All those lies.”

The lies. All those lies. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 23, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow called the president a psychopath. She also defended Hunter Biden, by citing his academic and professsional resume.

Psychopaths always play the victim — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 23, 2020

Hunter Biden is a graduate of Yale Law School. and worked at a major bank holding company where he rose to rank of exec vice president. He also served in the United States Department of Commerce, focusing on e-commerce. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 23, 2020

Anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt called the president a “bunker bitch.”

Did this bunker bitch just call Biden out for staying at home? #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 23, 2020

The West Wing star claimed without evidence that New York “despises” the president.

New York knows you, @realDonaldTrump, and New York despises you. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 23, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry called the president a “fuckin bigoted pig fuck.”

President Obama you fuckin bigoted pig fuck — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) October 23, 2020

Comedian Sarah Silverman called the president “unhinged” and said that “his lies are so flagrant.”

Trump is so unhinged. His lies are so flagrant everything he says is bat shit bananas #Debates2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 23, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted “Trump, please go away forever and stay the fuck away from NYC.” The View host Joy Behar echoed the negative sentiment.

Biden’s best performance by far. Trump, please go away forever and stay the fuck away from NYC. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 23, 2020

New York is not your wonderful city. New Yorkers hate you. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) October 23, 2020

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee also joked about Trump’s relationship with New York.

He thinks New York is a ghost town because every time he’s here all he hears is “Booo” #Debates2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 23, 2020

Fellow comedian Wanda Sykes claimed that Trump “came out of the gate lying.”

He came out the gate lying. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 23, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnston mocked the president’s appearance.

Happpy halloweeeeeeeen 👁 https://t.co/wDmPnBowu8 — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 23, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei claimed that Trump sounded “even more monstrous than ever.”

This section on child separation is very bad for Trump. He sounds even more monstrous than ever, which is saying something. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted that President Trump “is an evil person”

45 is an evil person. Period. These babies were stolen from their mothers and they are never going to see them again. This is depraved. This is an attack on human rights. For no reason but glee at cruelty. Trump should be jailed for this. https://t.co/2KAGknERqh — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 23, 2020

Titanic actress Frances Fisher called on the debate commission to “mute” President Trump.

Actor Kirk Acevedo played defense for Biden when the candidate misidentified The Proud Boys as “the Poor Boys.” “That actually work, Joe!” the actor tweeted.

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani disagreed with assessments that Trump took a more “presidential” approach to the final debate.

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

Soap opera star Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted that “Trump lied thru debate,” while mentioning none of Joe Biden’s lies or false claims.

Trump lied thru debate, (Welker did nothing to mitigate that) debate ends & viewers go 2 their fav pundits 4 validation & hear what they wanna hear. Sadly while it’s happening mostly uninformed but curious viewers just register what it “looked like” not context. This did nothing. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 23, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

