https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/holy-wow-national-daily-black-likely-voter-job-approval-numbers-for-trump-over-the-past-5-days-off-the-charts-ruh-roh-dems/

This is big.

Huge.

Sorry.

As Trump would say … YUGE.

The best people.

Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

Over five days it almost DOUBLED, folks. If this is remotely accurate Biden is finito.

Done.

Outta there, again.

And no amount of frilly Obama-wannabe tweets from his social media staff can change that.

So is this when the Left starts telling us numbers are racist or something?

The Left is learning the hard way that African-Americans want LOW gasoline and energy prices same as anyone else. — Jeffery Myers: UNLEASHED (@jefferymyers) October 23, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Democrats love to paint people with stereotypes and then play to them instead of talking to the actual people. This is called ‘identity politics’ and it’s incredibly lazy.

If the actual result were even 75% of the MONDAY number, Trump’s going to win in a walk — Dan (@LawoftheGator) October 23, 2020

The very first person I ever heard say Donald Trump was going to be our president, this was a few days after the escalator incident, was a black man in North Carolina. And he wasn’t shy about it — A 6 pack of Sam Adams (@37smadAmaS) October 23, 2020

If that’s even half way accurate Biden is done — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) October 23, 2020

If this is even remotely true, then the election’s over — Jeff Tumbarello (@Jeff_Tumbarello) October 23, 2020

Yuuuuup.

Whoa that’s incredible — J (@thenewman777) October 23, 2020

Could very well be.

It’s your birthday …

***

Related:

‘Ok, cupcake, now where’s my drink?’ AOC raging about Repubs disrespecting her name and title BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘That makes Obama a Nazi, right’? EPIC thread just shreds Biden’s LIE about Obama never separating children from parents at the border

And THEY make fun of Trump?! HA! Lots and lots and LOTS of blue-check libs don’t know what a coyote is (screenshots)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

