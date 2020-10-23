https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/home-army-navy-football-game-take-place-first-time-world-war-ii?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Coronavirus is ushering in many firsts.

Now you can add the historic annual pigskin matchup between two elite military service academies.



The Army-Navy football game, which for more than six decades has been played at a neutral site, will now be played at a home stadium for the first time since World War II.

The 121st game will now take place at Michie Stadium at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, according to a press release.

It was originally supposed to be played in Philadelphia in December, however, the game is being moved due to Pennsylvania’s limits on outdoor events, which limit outdoor events to 7,500 people to lessen the spread of Covid-19.

“It is unlikely there will be fan attendance allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen,” according to the press release.

The last time an Army-Navy football game took place at a home stadium was when the Naval Academy hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game.

