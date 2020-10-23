https://newspunch.com/huge-new-hunter-biden-emails-suggest-obama-was-in-on-outrageous-biden-family-business-deals/

New Hunter Biden emails from Steve Bannon’s War Room suggest that President Barack Obama played a role in the corrupt Biden business schemes per an email from James Biden.

Joe Biden’s brother Biden sends an email to (Robert) Hunter Biden:

“You need to call me now. Just got off the phone with your father. He is meeting with the O!! Some outrageous acquisitions!! We have the two biggest days of our business life in front of us!!!!“

What deals and “outrageous acquisitions” was James Biden talking about?

