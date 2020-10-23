https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-tony-bobulinski-emails-joe-biden/2020/10/23/id/993484

An interview that was to have taken place between members of two Senate committees and former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski has been postponed because he’ll be speaking with the FBI, Sen. Ron Johnson’s office confirmed Friday.

“This morning, lawyers for Tony Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee that the FBI asked his client to sit for an interview today in addition to providing copies of his phones,” Johnson’s office said, according to The New York Post.

The meeting comes a day after Bobulinski accused Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of lying about being involved in his son’s overseas business matters, and said he has three cell phones that will back up his claims. The phones span the years 2015 to 2018. Bobulinski is expected to surrender the phones to federal investigators.

Earlier this week, Bobulinski, the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, a partnership between Hunter and James Biden and the now-defunct Chinese energy firm CEFC, provided emails, text messages, and documents to the Senate Homeland Security Committee about Hunter Biden’s dealings with SinoHawk, reports The National Review.

Some of the texts are claimed to describe a meeting between Democrat nominee Joe Biden and Bobulinski on May 2, 2017. Bobulinski also confirmed a May 13 email that purportedly shows the former vice president was offered a 10% share in the SinoHawk deal.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson said. “I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

Last month, the committees issued a report about Hunter Biden’s overseas business matters but did not accuse his father of being involved. The report outlined several of the son’s deals and jobs and alleged that he’d been paid $3.5 million in 2014 by the wife of Moscow’s former mayor.

Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a joint statement Thursday that they’d invited five people who were named through Hunter Biden’s reported emails, with a deadline for the meeting as of Friday.

“So far, the committees have received a response only from Mr. Tony Bobulinski, who appears to be willing to fully cooperate with our investigation,” they said in their letter.

Bobulinski also on Thursday confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business activities and said that a reference in one email saying to set back 10% of one of the deals was a reference to the Democrat nominee.

Fox News, also reporting on the FBI meeting, noted that the agency would not comment “in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

