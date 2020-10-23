https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/10/23/in-which-cnns-daniel-dale-demonstrates-the-problem-with-fact-checkers-in-one-post-debate-tweet-n267765
About The Author
Related Posts
Opportunity Zones: A New Dawn for Economic Opportunity
April 26, 2019
Here’s the MUST-Watch Bill Burr SNL monologue SHREDDING woke cancel culture, and some of the WOKE RAGE it caused too
October 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy