https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/its-over-chuck-schumers-last-ditch-effort-to-talk-gopers-out-of-final-senate-scotus-vote-did-not-go-well-for-him/

With the final Senate vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court scheduled for early next week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried one last thing — and it was obviously a big ol’ FAIL:

Aw, that’s too bad, Chuck!

All over but the shouting, which Democrats make sure is always available in abundance.

As Barack Obama once notoriously said…

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...