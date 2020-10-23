https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/its-over-chuck-schumers-last-ditch-effort-to-talk-gopers-out-of-final-senate-scotus-vote-did-not-go-well-for-him/

With the final Senate vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court scheduled for early next week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried one last thing — and it was obviously a big ol’ FAIL:

I required the GOP to show up for a live quorum call—Senate can’t do business without quorum Then I forced us into closed session to talk face-to-face about this nomination & its impact on America But the GOP decided to keep forcing this nominee through an illegitimate process — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2020

Aw, that’s too bad, Chuck!

All over but the shouting, which Democrats make sure is always available in abundance.

You don’t call the shots, anymore. We, the American People, do. Confirm ACB. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 23, 2020

Chuck continues to remind us how much he sucks at his job. https://t.co/qMEneLqjV3 — BT (@back_ttys) October 23, 2020

To me, Harry Reid nuking the judicial filibuster was light years more illegitimate than McConnell filling a vacancy per the Constitutional process. https://t.co/ZBfl3vWWrr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 23, 2020

As Barack Obama once notoriously said…

Elections have consequences, crybaby. — Larry Spencer ❌ (@LarryS500) October 23, 2020

