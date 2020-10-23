https://www.theblaze.com/ready-jennifer-aniston-says-its-not-funny-to-vote-for-kanye-west

Actress Jennifer Aniston told her social media followers Friday that “it’s not funny” to cast their vote for long-shot presidential candidate Kanye West on Election Day, urging them to “please be responsible.”

What are the details?

Aniston wrote a lengthy Instagram post declaring that she voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), saying, “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.”

She continued, “Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science…too many people have died.”

The “Friends” star went on to argue that “this whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for human rights, for love, and for decency.”

But in closing her post, she took a parting shot at West, who is running a long-shot, largely write-in campaign under the banner of the Birthday Party while insisting that he is a serious candidate.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” Aniston wrote, adding, “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Billboard reported:

West is on the ballot in 12 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont. West made it clear that he is not AIP candidate Rocky LaFuente’s vice presidential running mate, as some California sample ballots indicated, and that his name appeared “without my knowledge.”

