Joe Biden says he will revive the ban on gun ownership for certain Social Security recipients. If someone cannot handle their finances, they are not entitled to defend themselves. This policy was put in place under the Obama/Biden administration and it was repealed by President Trump and now Joe Biden is promising to reinstate the unfair president.

This is not the only thing Biden plans to do to circumvent the Second Amendment. He wants to ban ammo purchases online and tax you for guns you already own. Can gun confiscation be far away? Biden claims that he is a supporter of the Second Amendment.

But don’t believe it. His candidacy is a two-story house. You hear one story when you buy the house. There is a totally different story once you have bought it.

(The following is purely satire)

In order to prove they did not oppose gun owners, Obama and Biden decided to go hunting together. Before they left, they were told if they got lost to fire in the air three times and someone would come and rescue them.

Sure enough, they got lost, so Joe fired three times in the air but no one came. Later he fired in the air three more times and still, no one came. This went on all afternoon. Obama said that he was beginning to worry. Biden said, “You’re worried? I’m almost out of arrows.”

From Breitbart News

Breitbart News reported that the policy was finalized by the Obama Social Security Administration on December 19, 2016, weeks after Donald Trump won the presidential election, and just over a month before he was to be sworn into office. Republicans focused on repealing the ban early in the Trump presidency. On February 12, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Duke University psychiatry and behavioral science professor Jeffrey Swanson believed Congress was right to repeal Barack Obama’s Social Security gun ban. Swanson suggested the ban targeted the “vulnerable” rather than the dangerous. Swanson used a Washington Post column to explain the ban, saying, “Social Security beneficiaries with psychiatric disabilities who are assigned a money manager for their disability benefits would be reported to the FBI’s background check database as people ineligible to purchase firearms.” He noted that “the mental health conditions in question might range from moderate intellectual disabilities to depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia,” and then pointed to academic work showing that “the vast majority of mentally ill individuals” are not violent or suicidal.

If you like your guns, do not vote for Joe Biden or any other Democrat for that matter. The First Amendment may be the most important Amendment but the Second Amendment that makes the first possible. All dictatorships have one thing in common. They all attack religion and guns.

