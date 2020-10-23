https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/joe-biden-spins-debate-comments-about-threat-posed-by-fossil-fuels-before-boarding-private-campaign-jet/

During last night’s presidential debate, Joe Biden made these comments about the need to “transition from the oil industry”:

Joe Biden says he will “transition from the oil industry” pic.twitter.com/0TgtYhhLEZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

The Biden campaign’s backpedal began almost immediately, and the candidate also tried to clarify what he meant. However, Biden still indicated that there will be an eventual need to get rid of fossil fuels, just obviously not right now:

After debate, before boarding plane home, Biden tries to clean up his statement that he would ‘transition from the oil industry.’ From pool report: pic.twitter.com/3eFfqniEMU — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 23, 2020

Fossil fuels are a threat to the future, but as for the present, Biden’s got his priorities:

I love this, as he’s stepping in a private jet — Kevin M (@KevinWM11) October 23, 2020

It’s something, isn’t it?

Do as the Democrat eco-alarmists say, not as they do!

