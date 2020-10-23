https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/joe-biden-spins-debate-comments-about-threat-posed-by-fossil-fuels-before-boarding-private-campaign-jet/

During last night’s presidential debate, Joe Biden made these comments about the need to “transition from the oil industry”:

The Biden campaign’s backpedal began almost immediately, and the candidate also tried to clarify what he meant. However, Biden still indicated that there will be an eventual need to get rid of fossil fuels, just obviously not right now:

Fossil fuels are a threat to the future, but as for the present, Biden’s got his priorities:

It’s something, isn’t it?

Do as the Democrat eco-alarmists say, not as they do!

