https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/10/23/joe-biden-told-many-lies-at-the-debate-but-none-bigger-and-more-insulting-than-this-one-n267828
About The Author
Related Posts
Lou Dobbs: ‘Utterly Irrational’ For Trump To Share Intel With Democrats Who Support His Impeachment
January 4, 2020
The Media’s Lies About The IG Report Explained By Chuck Ross
December 11, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy