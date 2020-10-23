https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/joy-reid-blm-never-pushed-anything-violent-happen-police/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) MSNBC’s Joy Reid has claimed Black Lives Matter has ‘never pushed for anything violent to happen to police’ after President Donald Trump linked the group to a chant calling for police to ‘fry.’

Trump’s comment came during the final presidential debate on Thursday in which the incumbent president faced off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

Moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump whether describing the Black Lives Matter movement against the killing of black people by police as a symbol of hate actually contributed to ‘a climate of hate and racial strife.

