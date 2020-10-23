https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/joy-reids-got-her-finger-on-the-blm-pulse-and-has-seen-zero-evidence-that-black-lives-matter-has-ever-pushed-for-anything-violent-video/

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, who are you gonna believe? Joy Reid, or your own lying eyes and ears?

MSNBC’s Joy Reid: “There is absolutely zero, none, zero evidence that Black Lives Matter has ever pushed for anything violent, pushed for anything violent to happen to police…” pic.twitter.com/a51Fi5KS9z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Please show your work, Joy. Because your math seems off.

Guess she’s been hiding in her basement, too. — Bad servant with merciful Master (@mgsholaas) October 23, 2020

100% false. Now that math checks out.

There are tens of thousands of data points that say otherwise from this leftist conflict monitor: https://t.co/L45HNGF52k https://t.co/qwB2diRYmU — Joy Pullmann (@JoyPullmann) October 23, 2020

And Joy Reid is counting on no one to care enough to see that she’s shamelessly gaslighting. Again.

So where’s all the BLM members denouncing these mysterious people she’s blabbing about? — Ken Hatfield (@Bubba321B) October 23, 2020

We’d love to hear from them.

How do these people sleep at night. All the lies. — J.C. Shriver (@JCShriver) October 23, 2020

She’s such a pathetic liar. — Mark C, Dr of BBQ 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) October 23, 2020

