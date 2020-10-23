https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/23/joy-reids-got-her-finger-on-the-blm-pulse-and-has-seen-zero-evidence-that-black-lives-matter-has-ever-pushed-for-anything-violent-video/

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, who are you gonna believe? Joy Reid, or your own lying eyes and ears?

Please show your work, Joy. Because your math seems off.

100% false. Now that math checks out.

And Joy Reid is counting on no one to care enough to see that she’s shamelessly gaslighting. Again.

We’d love to hear from them.

