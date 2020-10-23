https://www.zerohedge.com/political/swing-voters-saw-trump-controlled-reserved-poised-while-biden-was-vague-unspecific-and

A LA Times panel of 14 undecided voters conducted by Pollster Frank Luntz – most recently in the news for a leaked email exchange with Hunter Biden – thought that during Thursday night’s debate, President Trump was ‘controlled, reserved, poised, con artist and surprisingly presidential,’ while former Vice President Joe Biden came off as ‘vague, unspecific, elusive, defensive and grandfatherly.’

While all participants felt more disheartened after the debate than inspired, all but two said they would vote for Trump, with one going for Biden and another saying they might not vote at all.

“I am leaning more toward Trump now, however I still don’t feel like I have good answers on the race issues and that’s a very, very important issue to me in this country right now,” said one participant.

“In the mind of the undecided voters, Trump won,” Luntz told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” following the debate. “But he did not win by a significant margin. It’s not going to change any votes.”

"In the mind of undecided voters, @realDonaldTrump won. But he did not win by a significant margin," says @FrankLuntz. "@JoeBiden did well enough. I don't think it changes the trajectory at all."

The focus group also wants to know more about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Only two people said they don’t care and they are “annoyed that we’re wasting time on it,” according to RealClearPolitics.

Luntz said that while Trump won the debate, he’ll lose the election.

“You got to give Trump a minor victory because he’ll bring some [undecided] voters home, and it’ll close the race a little bit. But in the end, I think Joe Biden won the war,” said the pollster, who said that even if polls are wrong as they were in 2016, it’s “virtually impossible” for Trump to win at this point.

And while three MSM snap polls following the debate found that Biden won, snap polls over Twitter largely favored President Trump.

We’re sure Trump getting Biden to admit he’d destroy the oil industry didn’t hurt.