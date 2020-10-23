https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-times-undecided-voters-trump-won-this-debate/

Posted by Kane on October 23, 2020 3:30 pm

L.A. Times ‘Undecided’ Focus Group Chooses Trump After Last Debate

Frank Luntz convened undecided voters from swing states to watch and respond last night.

Luntz selected participants for this focus group only if they met all of the following criteria: They are currently registered to vote in one of 11 swing states; they self-described as “possible” Biden or Trump voters; they defined themselves as independents; and they considered themselves “undecided.”

Some voters expressed feelings of guilt in admitting they would vote for Trump, but said they simply could not trust Biden to do the job. One said that his age was a concern; another said that voting for Biden felt like voting for an “idea,” since he seemed unlikely to be running his own administration.

Luntz ended the discussion after asking participants whom they would choose, after watching the debate. Of the eight “undecided” voters he asked, seven chose Trump and one still seemed undecided.

CNN said Biden won, of course…

Take the poll…

The full event

