https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/larry-c-johnson-whistleblower-john-paul-mac-isaac-threatened-viciously-attacked-hunter-biden-laptop-scandal-gofundme-legal-defense-fund-set/

John Paul Mac Isaac is a Mac repair shop owner in Wilmington, Delaware. He found himself in the unfortunate position of having to recover data from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden.

Never could he have imagined that by doing his job, he would become embroiled in a major legal and political nightmare.

While recovering the data for Hunter Biden, John Paul came across information that may have relevance to ongoing investigations by federal law enforcement. As a patriotic American, he contacted the FBI.

The laptops are in the possession of the FBI now but, unfortunately, John Paul is dealing with the unforeseen consequences.

Faced with daily threats of physical harm and the ongoing pursuit by the media, John Paul has retained an attorney to protect his legal rights.

As a Mac repair shop owner, John Paul makes a living but is not wealthy by any means. This situation was literally dropped in his lap. With the assistance of counsel, he is cooperating with law enforcement to help with their investigation.

Unfortunately, legal costs have already begun to exceed what he can afford and he is asking for the help of those who believe in him.

John Paul is hoping you can help because he does not have the funds to continue to pay the legal fees that he had no idea he would be incurring.

The money raised will solely be used to pay legal fees and any expenses associated with his defense and with raising the money. Any excess donations at the conclusion of this matter will be donated to a charity for the benefit of veterans.

You can help defray the costs of defending John Paul here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mac-isaac-legal-defense-fund?member=6229482&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2Binvitesupporters

