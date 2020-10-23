https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522516-latest-borat-footage-appears-to-show-star-at-the-white-house

A video associated with the “Borat” sequel appears to show one of its stars at the White House and at an event within feet of President TrumpDonald John TrumpMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: ‘I would transition from the oil industry’ MORE.

The Twitter account for the Amazon Prime Video movie’s fictional protagonist, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, tweeted footage Friday of actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the movie.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

In the clip, Bakalova, whose character is pretending to be a TV journalist, is seen shadowing real-life OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion. The footage appears to show Bakalova on White House grounds and in the press briefing room, as well as meeting personally with Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump Jr. returning to campaign trail after quarantining Trump Jr., UFC star launch anti-socialism bus tour through South Florida Donald Trump Jr. urges hunters to vote for his father MORE

Bakalova is also seen in a crowd applauding as Trump speaks at an event that appears to be associated with the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA. Trump delivered an address at the group’s convention in Phoenix in June.

The White House and the Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

The promotional footage for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was reminiscent of a 2009 incident in the Obama White House, when reality TV cameras captured Tareq and Michaele Salahi entering a state dinner at the White House, despite not having an invitation. Then-White House social secretary Desiree Rogers stepped down shortly after the security breach.

Baron Cohen’s politically charged satire made headlines earlier this week after multiple news outlets reported that Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiShift in tone dominates at final Trump-Biden clash Biden swipes at Trump ally Giuliani at debate: He’s ‘being used as a Russian pawn’ Trump strikes different tone as debate opens, then grows more combative MORE was unknowingly filmed for one of the movie’s final scenes. Trump’s personal attorney is seen engaging in provocative behavior in a hotel bedroom with Bakalova, who he had been told was a reporter.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor is heard complimenting the supposed journalist and following her to a bedroom, where eventually he stretches out on the bed.

Giuliani tweeted on Wednesday, “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate.”

“If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he said.

