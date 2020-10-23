https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rush-limbaugh-60-minutes-Lesley-Stahl/2020/10/23/id/993405

Before interviewing President Donald Trump for “60 Minutes,” CBS’ Lesley Stahl was on the phone with Rush Limbaugh to ask him to keep his “people” calm if the president loses his reelection bid, the talk show host said Thursday.

“The question that Lesley Stahl wanted to ask me was, was I going to make sure that you people in this audience didn’t do a revolution, didn’t run a revolution. If you were gonna remain calm, if I was going to urge you to remain calm after Trump lost the election?” Limbaugh said on his show. “Or, was I going to urge you to take to the streets and start burning things down.”

He added that her call points to “some bias” on her part because the conversation was “obviously” for her interview with Trump, who on Thursday released the video through his Facebook page because he wanted to show how he’d been treated.

CBS said the release breached its agreement with the White House, and that it plans to air the interview and another with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday.

“The fact of the matter is, who is it that’s burning down American cities right now? Not after the election, but before the election. Who is and how long have they been doing it?” said Limbaugh. “Why, my take is it’s Democrats. It’s Black Lives Matter. It’s Antifa. It’s Democrats in blue cities, in blue states. They are rioting, they are looting, they are destroying property that isn’t their own. It’s happening. Lesley Stahl can watch it happen if she wants to.”

But, he said, the CBS star had the “audacity” to ask him to find out if his audience would stay calm if Trump loses, “or was I going to urge you to raise hell out there.”

That’s “insulting on a number of levels,” said Limbaugh. “I never urge audience activism. I don’t have to. You people make up your minds what you’re gonna do … but in terms of advocating mass behavior that would be bad behavior? I would never urge people to engage in criminal behavior to boot.”

